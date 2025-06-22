Tassel Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Tassel Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Family Management Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.2%

IWM stock opened at $209.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.16. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The firm has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.