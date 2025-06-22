First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Position Decreased by Breakthru Advisory Services LLC

Breakthru Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 193,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,409 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises approximately 17.5% of Breakthru Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Breakthru Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $11,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDVY. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $593,242,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $132,464,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,135,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,832,000 after buying an additional 1,417,024 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,307,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,104,000 after buying an additional 980,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,274,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,613,000 after buying an additional 607,354 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

RDVY opened at $60.65 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.06 and its 200 day moving average is $59.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.09.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2544 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

