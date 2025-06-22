Heartland Bank & Trust Co Purchases 884 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the first quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,238,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. First American Bank increased its stake in Chevron by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 85,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 118,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.24.

Chevron Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $149.36 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The company has a market capitalization of $260.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.37 and a 200-day moving average of $148.65.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.