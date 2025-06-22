Comparing Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) and Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY)

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Free Report) and Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Persimmon and Sekisui House’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Persimmon N/A N/A N/A Sekisui House 4.78% 9.88% 4.10%

Dividends

Persimmon pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Sekisui House pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Sekisui House pays out 43.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Persimmon has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sekisui House has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Persimmon and Sekisui House, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Persimmon 1 0 1 1 2.67 Sekisui House 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Persimmon and Sekisui House”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Persimmon $4.09 billion 1.41 $341.33 million N/A N/A Sekisui House $26.67 billion 0.51 $1.44 billion $2.03 10.14

Sekisui House has higher revenue and earnings than Persimmon.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sekisui House shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Persimmon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4. Further, it offers concrete bricks and roof tile. Persimmon Plc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in York, the United Kingdom.

About Sekisui House

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments. It also engages in contracting of design and construction of custom detached houses, rental housing, office building, commercial buildings, and other properties; construction of reinforced concrete rental housing and commercial buildings; contracting of design and construction of civil engineering works; remodeling and renovation of houses; subleasing, management, operation, and brokerage of real estate; sale of houses and residential land; and sales of condominiums. Sekisui House, Ltd. was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

