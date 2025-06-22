Concentra Group Holdings Parent (CON) and Its Peers Financial Contrast

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) is one of 95 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Concentra Group Holdings Parent to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Concentra Group Holdings Parent pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Medical Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 34.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Concentra Group Holdings Parent alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Concentra Group Holdings Parent and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concentra Group Holdings Parent 8.09% 29.94% 6.31% Concentra Group Holdings Parent Competitors -747.65% -29.71% -13.76%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

57.3% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Concentra Group Holdings Parent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Concentra Group Holdings Parent and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Concentra Group Holdings Parent $1.90 billion $166.54 million 15.49 Concentra Group Holdings Parent Competitors $12.89 billion $234.98 million 2.06

Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Concentra Group Holdings Parent. Concentra Group Holdings Parent is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Concentra Group Holdings Parent and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concentra Group Holdings Parent 0 0 8 0 3.00 Concentra Group Holdings Parent Competitors 418 2235 4783 151 2.62

Concentra Group Holdings Parent presently has a consensus target price of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.32%. As a group, “Medical Services” companies have a potential upside of 446.32%. Given Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Concentra Group Holdings Parent has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics. It also provides Concentra Telemed, a telemedicine solution for the treatment of work-related injuries and illnesses, and employer services; pharmacy solution under the Concentra Pharmacy name; and Concentra Medical Compliance Administration, a third-party administrator that helps to manage abuse testing programs for employers with regulated or non-regulated workforces. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. is a subsidiary of Select Medical Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.