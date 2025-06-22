Suku Price Reaches $0.0257 (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 22nd. During the last week, Suku has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Suku token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Suku has a market cap of $11.57 million and $273.60 thousand worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Suku

Suku was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 451,195,293 tokens. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku.

Suku Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suku using one of the exchanges listed above.

