Head-To-Head Review: DHL Group (DHLGY) and Its Rivals

DHL Group (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) is one of 45 public companies in the “TRANS – SERVICES” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare DHL Group to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.5% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DHL Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHL Group 3.98% 14.42% 4.90% DHL Group Competitors 2.85% -6.66% 2.80%

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

DHL Group pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. DHL Group pays out 46.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “TRANS – SERVICES” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 46.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares DHL Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DHL Group $91.11 billion $3.61 billion 15.02 DHL Group Competitors $7.81 billion $185.91 million 13.44

DHL Group has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. DHL Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

DHL Group has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DHL Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.83, indicating that their average stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for DHL Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHL Group 1 1 0 1 2.33 DHL Group Competitors 363 1328 1501 88 2.40

As a group, “TRANS – SERVICES” companies have a potential upside of 7.51%. Given DHL Group’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DHL Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

DHL Group beats its competitors on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About DHL Group

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers. The Global Forwarding, Freight segment provides air, ocean, and overland freight forwarding services; and offers multimodal and sector-specific solutions. This segment's business model is based on brokering transport services between customers and freight carriers. The Supply Chain segment delivers customized supply chain solutions to its customers based on modular components, including warehousing and transport services; and value-added services, such as e-fulfilment, omnichannel solutions and returns management, lead logistics partner, real estate solutions, service logistics, and packaging solutions for various industrial sectors. The eCommerce Solutions segment provides parcel delivery and cross-border non-time definite international services. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail communication, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, and special products for the delivery of goods; and offers additional services, such as registered mail, cash on delivery, and insured items. Deutsche Post AG was founded in 1490 and is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.

