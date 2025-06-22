Metars Genesis Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.79 Billion (MRS)

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One Metars Genesis token can currently be bought for $21.20 or 0.00020649 BTC on popular exchanges. Metars Genesis has a total market capitalization of $1.79 billion and approximately $1.60 thousand worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metars Genesis has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metars Genesis Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,235,303 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis. Metars Genesis’ official website is metars.io/home.

Metars Genesis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 21.19835456 USD and is down -2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metars Genesis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metars Genesis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

