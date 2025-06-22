Qtum (QTUM) Market Capitalization Tops $187.29 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $1.77 or 0.00001761 BTC on popular exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $187.29 million and approximately $51.85 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,190.17 or 0.02176713 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00016062 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00006214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00004455 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,695,282 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

