Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Grows Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SK Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 53,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,921,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of VUG opened at $417.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $413.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $400.79. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.