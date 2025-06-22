Flower City Capital Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Flower City Capital trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.7% of Flower City Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Flower City Capital’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 902.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,419,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,795,000 after purchasing an additional 185,825,669 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,164,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,812,367 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 32,139,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,002,000 after purchasing an additional 21,503,265 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,345,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,620,000 after purchasing an additional 479,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,460,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242,859 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $23.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average is $22.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $24.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.