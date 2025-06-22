Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Lifted by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 5.0% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $24,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,232,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Argentarii LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $710,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5%

VUG opened at $417.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $397.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.79. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $429.11. The stock has a market cap of $413.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

