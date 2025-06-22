Oil Stocks Worth Watching – June 21st

Exxon Mobil, Chevron, and Procter & Gamble are the three Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are equity securities representing ownership in companies engaged in the exploration, production, refining and distribution of crude oil and petroleum products. Their value is closely tied to movements in global oil prices, supply-and-demand dynamics and geopolitical or regulatory developments in energy markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.81. 36,250,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,789,855. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.56 and its 200 day moving average is $108.64. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $494.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

CVX stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.36. 23,672,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,283,487. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.37 and its 200 day moving average is $148.72. Chevron has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $260.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

PG stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.93. 16,056,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,417,132. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.35 and its 200 day moving average is $166.13. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $156.58 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $372.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.43.

