Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $45.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.35 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Kroger updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.600-4.800 EPS.

Kroger Trading Up 9.7%

Shares of KR opened at $71.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.58. Kroger has a one year low of $49.04 and a one year high of $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.24.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on KR. Citigroup upped their price target on Kroger from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Kroger from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kroger from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Melius raised Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.11.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other Kroger news, EVP Christine S. Wheatley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $2,162,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,905.59. This represents a 23.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $392,247.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,480 shares in the company, valued at $246,349.20. The trade was a 61.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,679 shares of company stock valued at $7,865,706. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kroger

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kroger stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.