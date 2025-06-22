Castleview Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 566.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 26,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 22,421 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 60,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $102.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.99. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.61.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

