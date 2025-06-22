Intact Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $912,375,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,718,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,088.8% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,569,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,268 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,922,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,405,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL opened at $87.85 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12 month low of $85.32 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The firm has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.38.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 461.04% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Wall Street Zen cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.12.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

