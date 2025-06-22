Midwest Financial Group LLC Has $259,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Midwest Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gould Capital LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.89.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

