Synergy Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,659 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2,179.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,194 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,659 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.0%

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $94.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.46. The company has a market cap of $119.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $118.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.30.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

