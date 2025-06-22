Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $76,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Register Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Axis Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,218,000. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE opened at $190.27 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $165.45 and a 52-week high of $206.63. The firm has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.60 and its 200-day moving average is $190.18.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

