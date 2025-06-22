Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 158 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,343,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,885,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3%

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $596.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $585.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $576.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $582.85. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

