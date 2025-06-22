Childress Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $231.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $229.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.14 and a 200 day moving average of $232.72. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

