Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Ewa LLC

Ewa LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Accenture by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,295,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,325,526,000 after buying an additional 1,770,024 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Benchmark reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Accenture to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $399.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $349.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.00.

Accenture Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $285.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $178.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $306.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.68. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $273.19 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,284 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.63, for a total value of $643,242.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,442.95. The trade was a 18.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,650. This represents a 13.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,516 shares of company stock worth $2,507,366. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

