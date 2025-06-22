Atticus Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 49 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,403.81 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,563.21 and a twelve month high of $2,635.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,387.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,089.54. The company has a market capitalization of $121.87 billion, a PE ratio of 59.12, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.92. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 48.46%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group set a $3,000.00 price target on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,632.50.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

