Crumly & Associates Inc. Makes New $241,000 Investment in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Dahring Cusmano LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $415.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $349.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Angela Beatty sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.90, for a total transaction of $47,641.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,111.60. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.63, for a total transaction of $643,242.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,442.95. This represents a 18.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,366 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Stock Down 6.8%

NYSE ACN opened at $285.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $306.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.33. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $273.19 and a 52 week high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 26.49%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

