Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Sells 250 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Intuit were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,278,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total value of $4,999,510.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,401,849.72. This trade represents a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $340,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,775. The trade was a 96.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,321 shares of company stock valued at $207,988,705. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Scotiabank upgraded Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price target (up from $775.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $742.00 price target (up from $642.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price target (up from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $787.95.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $761.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $682.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $634.43. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $773.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.32 billion, a PE ratio of 61.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.77%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

