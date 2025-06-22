Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 559 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $24.29 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $24.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.24.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

