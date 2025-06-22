Adshares Trading Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Adshares has a total market cap of $17.82 million and $22.70 thousand worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000132 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000304 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Adshares

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

