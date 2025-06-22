Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,816 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 21,076 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 42,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8,124.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 121,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 119,591 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $362,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 18.0%

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $61.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $51.05 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.82. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

