pufETH (PUFETH) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $354.38 Million

pufETH (PUFETH) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 22nd. pufETH has a total market cap of $354.38 million and $2.69 thousand worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pufETH token can now be purchased for approximately $2,380.85 or 0.02366218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, pufETH has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

pufETH Profile

pufETH’s launch date was January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 57,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. pufETH’s official website is www.puffer.fi. The official message board for pufETH is medium.com/@puffer.fi.

pufETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 57,730.78321306. The last known price of pufETH is 2,383.75601242 USD and is down -6.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

