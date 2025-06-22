Ergawealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 297,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the quarter. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $9,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDVY. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 307.1% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $34.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.12. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $40.60.
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
