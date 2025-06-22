Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 1.0% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,196,258,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,121,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,173,000 after buying an additional 5,204,309 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 423.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,546,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,465,000 after buying an additional 3,678,384 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,728,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 24,394.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,906,700,000 after buying an additional 2,255,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $418,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,876. This trade represents a 10.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $96,335.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,634.16. This represents a 3.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,954 shares of company stock valued at $40,796,663 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $178.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.21 and a 52 week high of $181.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

