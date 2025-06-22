Ergawealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 0.6% of Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $54.55 on Friday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $61.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.95.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

