Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Decreases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,831 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Avalon Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of HON stock opened at $221.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.77. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company has a market capitalization of $142.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.