Best Battery Technology Stocks To Follow Today – June 21st

Mullen Automotive, Tetra Technologies, Platinum Group Metals, American Battery Technology, and NOVONIX are the seven Battery Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Battery technology stocks are shares of companies involved in the research, development and manufacturing of advanced energy storage solutions, such as lithium-ion, solid-state or flow batteries. Investors in these stocks seek exposure to firms that supply the rapidly growing electric-vehicle, renewable-energy and consumer-electronics markets with next-generation battery chemistries, materials and production technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Battery Technology stocks within the last several days.

Mullen Automotive (MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Shares of Mullen Automotive stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.33. 10,961,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,881. Mullen Automotive has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $168,000,000.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day moving average is $190,184.81.

Tetra Technologies (TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

TTI traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,812,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,486. Tetra Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $487.71 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46.

Platinum Group Metals (PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

PLG stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.38. 2,724,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,222. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $145.19 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.70. Platinum Group Metals has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.27.

American Battery Technology (ABAT)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

Shares of NASDAQ ABAT traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 911,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,600. The stock has a market cap of $116.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of -2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37. American Battery Technology has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $4.11.

NOVONIX (NVX)

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVX traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.06. 52,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,522. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. NOVONIX has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73.

