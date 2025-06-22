Top Insurance Stocks To Follow Now – June 21st

Tesla, UnitedHealth Group, Berkshire Hathaway, Progressive, Caterpillar, Wells Fargo & Company, and Intuit are the seven Insurance stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Insurance stocks are equity shares of companies that underwrite and pool risk by selling policies—such as life, health, property and casualty—and invest the collected premiums to generate returns. Investors in these stocks share in the insurer’s profits, which depend on underwriting margins, claims experience, investment income and factors like interest?rate movements and regulatory capital requirements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Insurance stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $322.16. The stock had a trading volume of 108,229,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,998,233. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 177.01, a PEG ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla has a twelve month low of $180.69 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.14.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH traded down $5.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $302.04. The stock had a trading volume of 16,024,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,344,517. The company has a market capitalization of $273.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.44. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $248.88 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.79.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $484.90. 7,587,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,398,337. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $508.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.42. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $403.82 and a 1-year high of $542.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Progressive (PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $261.26. 8,877,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.44. Progressive has a 52-week low of $204.88 and a 52-week high of $292.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.40.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $360.23. 6,260,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,555,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.14. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $418.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

WFC traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $75.33. The stock had a trading volume of 27,657,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,576,665. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.87. The company has a market cap of $245.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit (INTU)

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

INTU traded up $6.31 on Friday, reaching $761.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,631,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,359. Intuit has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $773.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $682.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $634.57. The company has a market cap of $212.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28.

