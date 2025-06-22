Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 68 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 13,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $520,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 354,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,651,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (down previously from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.67.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $332.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $348.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.46. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $292.27 and a twelve month high of $400.42. The stock has a market cap of $83.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 71.86% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 29.87%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.