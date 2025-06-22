Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 196 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 2,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $222.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $258.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.26 and its 200 day moving average is $230.91.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.