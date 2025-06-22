Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $122.16 and last traded at $121.82, with a volume of 1114653 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on OLLI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLLI

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 1.2%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.37.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $576.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $232,732.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,848. This represents a 35.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 6,526 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total transaction of $703,959.62. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 53,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,763,709.84. The trade was a 10.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,625 shares of company stock worth $4,310,125 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 162,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,791,000 after acquiring an additional 35,075 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $438,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,882,000 after purchasing an additional 247,065 shares in the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.