ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and traded as low as $1.70. ESSA Pharma shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 67,146 shares trading hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.58.
ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company’s lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
