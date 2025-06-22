ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and traded as low as $1.70. ESSA Pharma shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 67,146 shares trading hands.

ESSA Pharma Stock Up 2.4%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.58.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 10,153,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 812,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 812,302 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company’s lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

