Crews Bank & Trust Buys 3,463 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Crews Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.8% of Crews Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Crews Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 289,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,255,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $81.89 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.66 and a 52-week high of $84.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.328 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

