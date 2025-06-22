ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Increased by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Quarry LP bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 725.0% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,009.14, for a total transaction of $250,266.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,277.02. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total value of $2,074,620.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,434.14. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,245. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $969.78 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $678.66 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $200.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $964.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $970.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,010.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,062.50.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

