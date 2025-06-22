Vantage Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,057,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 68,782 shares during the period. EQT makes up 4.7% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $56,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. raised its stake in EQT by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of EQT by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $60.49 on Friday. EQT Corporation has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $60.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.13.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.20. EQT had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 110.53%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQT. Mizuho boosted their price objective on EQT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EQT from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.39.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

