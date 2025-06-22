Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 2,805 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up approximately 4.4% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $62,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Trading Up 0.2%
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.
S&P Global Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.71.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
