Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 2,805 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up approximately 4.4% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $62,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.2%

SPGI stock opened at $503.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $501.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.33. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $427.14 and a one year high of $545.39. The stock has a market cap of $154.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.