MINEBEA MITSUMI (MNBEY) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

Profitability

This table compares MINEBEA MITSUMI and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MINEBEA MITSUMI 4.81% 10.06% 4.81% MINEBEA MITSUMI Competitors -1.26% 6.30% 1.70%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MINEBEA MITSUMI and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MINEBEA MITSUMI $10.01 billion $613.52 million 17.35 MINEBEA MITSUMI Competitors $1.94 billion $170.34 million -13.80

MINEBEA MITSUMI has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. MINEBEA MITSUMI is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Dividends

MINEBEA MITSUMI has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MINEBEA MITSUMI’s peers have a beta of 0.99, suggesting that their average stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

MINEBEA MITSUMI pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. MINEBEA MITSUMI pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electronic components & accessories” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.9% and pay out 48.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.9% of shares of all “Electronic components & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of shares of all “Electronic components & accessories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MINEBEA MITSUMI beats its peers on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

MINEBEA MITSUMI Company Profile

Minebea Mitsumi, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of high precision ball bearings and components for IT (Information Technology), telecommunications, aerospace, automotive, and home appliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, Mitsumi Electric Products, and Others. The Machined Components segment provides mechanical parts such as ball bearings, rod-end bearings, hard disk drive pivot assemblies, and aircraft screws. The Electronic Devices and Components segment offers LED backlights, sensor devices, stepping motors, fan motors, hard disk drive spindle motors, precision motors, and other special devices. The Mitsumi Electric Products segment handles the semiconductor, optical, mechanical, high frequency, and power supply devices. The Others segment deals with the in-house produced machines. The company was founded on July 16, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

