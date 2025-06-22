Westhampton Capital LLC Sells 574 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Westhampton Capital LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,815 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.2% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 76,552 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $117.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.69 and a 200 day moving average of $105.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $120.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.96.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

