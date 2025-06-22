WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,316,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,646 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14,332.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,584,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,391,000 after purchasing an additional 15,476,455 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,463,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,006 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,924,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 7,116,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,586,000 after purchasing an additional 689,476 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of SPLG opened at $70.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $72.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.01.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

