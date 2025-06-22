Atmos Advisory LLC Has $12.51 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Atmos Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 256,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 8.4% of Atmos Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Atmos Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $12,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $798,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $613,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,996,000. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 140,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.42 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $50.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average of $49.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

