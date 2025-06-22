Atmos Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Atmos Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 4.1% of Atmos Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Atmos Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $190.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.23 and a 1-year high of $219.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.83 and a 200 day moving average of $192.65.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

