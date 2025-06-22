Sage Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sage Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 20,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 11,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $403.17 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $419.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $384.91 and its 200 day moving average is $389.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

