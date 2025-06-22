QUASA (QUA) Trading Up 13.2% Over Last 7 Days

QUASA (QUA) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. QUASA has a total market cap of $101.21 thousand and approximately $52.05 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, QUASA has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00002700 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00015740 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00001973 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 254,553,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,925,274 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 254,553,218 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00128236 USD and is down -20.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $52.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

